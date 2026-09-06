Mohanlal’s L367 titled ‘Operation Ganga’

Operation Ganga - A Nation’s Promise, is a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, along with, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban & Adil Hussain, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan!

The film, earlier called L367, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, has been officially titled Operation Ganga. As intriguing as the title sounds, the film is set to tell a story that has never been seen on the big screen before, presenting a narrative that every Indian needs to witness about the nation.

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The title Operation Ganga refers to India’s evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. With such a gripping narrative, the film is set to tell the audience the story of one of India’s significant missions, carried out on foreign soil and culminating in a historic victory.

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Moreover, the film also boasts an extraordinarily talented team, making this project even more special. The technical crew includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for Pushpa 1 and 2, production designer Rajeevan, who has worked on GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran, Kathanar, and action director Sea Young Oh, known for Dhurandhar and Kill. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following the success of the pan-Indian film Dhurandhar, is scoring Operation Ganga.

The crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, known for Dhurandhar, Uri, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat, VFX supervisor K. V. Sanjit, known for Kantara, Military Advisor Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar known for Safed Sagar, Border 2, and Fighter. The film hs costume director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar.

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The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.