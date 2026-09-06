DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Mohanlal’s L367 titled ‘Operation Ganga’

Mohanlal’s L367 titled ‘Operation Ganga’

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 03:39 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Operation Ganga - A Nation’s Promise,  is a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, along with, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban & Adil Hussain, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan!

The film, earlier called L367, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, has been officially titled Operation Ganga. As intriguing as the title sounds, the film is set to tell a story that has never been seen on the big screen before, presenting a narrative that every Indian needs to witness about the nation.

Advertisement

The title Operation Ganga refers to India’s evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. With such a gripping narrative, the film is set to tell the audience the story of one of India’s significant missions, carried out on foreign soil and culminating in a historic victory.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film also boasts an extraordinarily talented team, making this project even more special. The technical crew includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for Pushpa 1 and 2, production designer Rajeevan, who has worked on GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran, Kathanar, and action director Sea Young Oh, known for Dhurandhar and Kill. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following the success of the pan-Indian film Dhurandhar, is scoring Operation Ganga.

The crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, known for Dhurandhar, Uri, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat, VFX supervisor K. V. Sanjit, known for Kantara, Military Advisor Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar known for Safed Sagar, Border 2, and Fighter. The film hs costume director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts