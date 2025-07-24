Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ crosses 150 crore mark on day six

Mohit Suri’s latest directorial venture “Saiyaara” has taken the box office by storm, earning over Rs 150 crore within just six days of its release on July 18. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, the romantic drama has not only struck a chord with audiences but also outperformed star-studded releases like “Sikandar” and “Sky Force”.

The film’s success marks a major breakthrough for both debutants, with critics praising their fresh chemistry and natural performances. Suri, known for hits like “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain”, brings his signature emotional and music-driven storytelling to “Saiyaara”, creating a cinematic experience that resonates strongly with the youth.

Industry analysts are calling “Saiyaara” a surprise winner in an otherwise competitive year for Bollywood, where few films have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark so quickly. Its strong opening makes it the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of this year so far — a rare feat for a cast of newcomers.

With glowing word-of-mouth recommendations and steady ticket sales, ‘Saiyaara’ is expected to continue its upward trajectory, cementing its place as one of 2025’s most memorable Bollywood successes.