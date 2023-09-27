Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts her fully grown baby bump in black bodysuit

ANI

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life — pregnancy. On Monday, she dropped a couple of pictures from her preggers diaries in which she could be seen flaunting her fully-grown baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the post which she captioned, “Mamacado”.

In the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and donning a black body suit.

#Instagram