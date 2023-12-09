IANS

The Hina Khan-starrer Country of Blind, a film based on the eponymous novel by famous author HG Wells, is amongst various films contending for the nomination race for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards. The screenplay of the film had been acquired by the Oscars Library in October 2023 to be a part of its permanent core collection.

Sharing her excitement, Hina Khan says: “Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it’s been an exciting journey. This film has garnered lots of love and it is lovely to see an independent Indian production hitting such an amazing milestone! Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me, and our entire film team.”

Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.

Director Rahat Kazmi shares, “We have always prayed and manifested for this film to be a part of our lives. Our entire team has worked day and night to do justice to it. I am happy that prominent personalities like Golden Globe director and winner Siddiq Barmak and Cannes jury member Christian Jeune have praised the film.”