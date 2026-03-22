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Home / Premium / Entertainment: Money Aujla on a roll
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Entertainment: Money Aujla on a roll

As Kanniyan follows Name Money, the singer-songwriter keeps his focus on connection over controversy

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Mona
Updated At : 06:28 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer Money Aujla. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Singer Money Aujla is riding a wave of back-to-back songs. Name Money, which dropped in early March, has been winning lots of love; another, Kanniyan, follows on March 23 — both shot in Dubai just about twenty days before the region came under fire. Considering himself fortunate to have left just in time, Money’s overall outlook on life is very positive: head down, hard work mode on.

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