More than papa ki pari

From taking on responsibilities to being the pampered one, being a daughter is a journey that every girl enjoys. This National Daughter’s Day, celebrities talk about the significance of daughters in their families.

Like a princess

Celesti Bairagey

I am the eldest child in the family. I grew up in Assam. My parents have always been very supportive of my decisions. Being a daughter and a sister makes me feel like a princess. My brother Mridutpol is younger to me but he has always been protective. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders.

My opinion matters

Surabhi Das

Being the only daughter in my family, I feel special but with that feeling comes a lot of responsibilities. I’ve never been that papa ki pari or the pampered one. I had to take responsibilities for our home early in life. I feel that shaped me into the woman I am now, more responsible, more caring, and mature. Being a daughter, I feel so proud that I make decisions for my family, I’m as important as my brother is.

We are equal

Simple Kaul

I grew up in a family, where gender equality was the core value. I have a sister and our parents, both career-oriented, emphasised the importance of education and self-reliance. Our home was open to male friends, and we freely visited their homes, breaking gender stereotypes. In our family, there was no differentiation between boys and girls; we were equal.

Love & support

Aradhana Sharma

My family emphasised on equality, education and independence. That shaped my life by instilling values like empowerment and freedom of choice. Over the years, my relationship with my parents has evolved into mutual appreciation and care, as I now take on the role of caregiver.