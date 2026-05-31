The mortal remains of Mohini Mani, mother of actor Ajith Kumar, were cremated here on Sunday morning in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

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Mani, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the family's residence in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

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Ajith, who was in Dubai for professional commitments, rushed back to Chennai to perform the last rites.

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According to sources close to the family, the body was kept briefly at the actor's Injambakkam residence this morning to allow close associates and relatives to pay their final respects.

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The cortege then proceeded to the Besant Nagar Electric crematorium, where the final rituals were conducted solemnly and privately.

The family had earlier issued a joint statement requesting privacy during their time of grief, emphasising that the final rites would remain an intimate family affair.

"We are comforted, even in this time of grief, by the fact that she lived a long life and was fortunate to have known the unwavering love and care of her dear ones, along with the genuine respect of everyone who came to know her," the family statement read.

"She was blessed to know a successful marriage of nearly six decades with our late father and their cherished memories will continue to offer strength and comfort to us. We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences and remembrances that have been pouring in and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages," the statement added.

Despite the request for privacy, several high-profile personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan, visited Ajith's residence to offer their condolences.

Political leaders and members of the film fraternity, including DMK president M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader K Annamalai, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Mohini Mani died three years after the death of her husband, who was 85 at the time of his passing.

She is survived by her three sons-Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.