Mother, music, fitness & pets: The private world of Rahul Gandhi

Though much is known about Rahul Gandhi's political life, Rahul, the person, remains a quintessential recluse.

Advertisement

His very private world however has a lot of space for family, four canine pets, music and fitness.

"Rahul is a very early riser, loves to bike, gym and practise gentle art, a blend of Jiu Jitsu, Aikido and non violent conflict resolution methods which Buddhist monks practise. He does the gentle art regime at least once a week," says someone who closely follows Rahul's life.

Advertisement

On a personal level, Rahul's world revolves around mother Sonia Gandhi, towards whom he is known to be hugely protective and deferential. The former Congress chief was captured tying his mother's shoe laces during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and often fetches her slippers unhesitatingly.

Interestingly, ever since he vacated the 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow following disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP in April 2023, Rahul has stayed at her mother's 10 Janpath house in Lutyens Delhi.

Advertisement

He didn't return to 12 Tughlak Lane house which was re-allotted to him in August 2023 after the LS membership was restored following apex court orders.

"Mother, sister Priyanka, his nephew and niece make up most of Rahul's world. He spends a lot of time with Sonia Gandhi. Even when he was living at 12 Tughlak Lane house he would often drive down to 10 Janpath to have dinner with her," says a Congress leader.

Not too much of a foodie, Rahul Gandhi prefers simple, non spicy food, savouring local cuisines of states that he visits.

So if parathas and pickles are his favourite pick in Punjab, in Kolkata, he would always visit Peter Cat on Park Street for its famous Chelo Kebab. The restaurant has been serving the signature dish, originally from Iran, for decades.

"Because Rahul Gandhi is into heavy exercising, he prefers proteins and is not too much into carbohydrates," says one of his friends.

So far as Lok Sabha leader of opposition's leisure preferences go, aides say he barely has time to relax.

But when he does, he is learnt to watch movies, listen to music or simply pet his Jack Russell Terriers at home.

An important part of Rahul's personality is his stress on a non flashy lifestyle. Former Indian Youth Congress leaders speak of incidents where Rahul, as former general secretary in charge of the frontal organisation, would urge colleagues not to flaunt expensive stuff -- be it watches, cars or clothes.

Rahul himself appears mostly in his signature white T-Shirt of kurta pyjamas sourced from Khadi.

He is known to be a stickler for comfortable shoes though, sneakers mainly.

When asked about his favourite hangouts, Rahul's aides pointed to Fujiya in Delhi's Malcha Marg, a quiet little place where Rahul would visit with his late father Rajiv Gandhi.

He is also known to frequent Khan Market joints, Andhra Bhavan canteen in central Delhi and a restaurant located in the Italian Embassy in the capital.