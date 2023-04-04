Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently impressed by an old man wearing a solar-powered fan on his head to keep himself cool.
Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a video of the man wearing a helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.
Amitabh captioned it as: “India — the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai.” On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled