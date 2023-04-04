Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently impressed by an old man wearing a solar-powered fan on his head to keep himself cool.

Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a video of the man wearing a helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.

Amitabh captioned it as: “India — the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai.” On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller Section 84. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. — IANS

#amitabh bachchan #social media #twitter