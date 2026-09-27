'Moti ho gayi': Swara Bhasker takes on body-shamers with bold blouse at 'Rise and Fall 2' premiere

Actress Swara Bhasker said she has been body-shamed for her post-pregnancy weight by a section of users online.

Swara and Fahad Ahmad welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23, 2023. The actor, who gained weight after the pregnancy, has been a target of trolls for the last three years.

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The actress appeared on the Rise and Fall show on Saturday and slammed the trolls by wearing a sari with a blouse which had “moti” (fat) written on it.

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Swara, who has been in projects such as “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Raanjhanaa” and “Anaarkali of Aarah”, among others, said she has been addressed by users who are unknown to her.

“Meri beti teen saal ki hai. Aur teen saal se mujhe itna logon ne…ajnabiyon ne, jinko mai bilkul nahi janti, social media pe, yahan wahan. (My daughter is three years old now. For three years now, strangers who I don’t know have trolled me on social media and elsewhere),” she said.

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“Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become it. I accept your terminology),” she added.