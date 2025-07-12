Mouni joins The Wives

Mouni Roy continues her ascent in Indian and global cinema, this time with a starring role in The Wives, the upcoming film by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Speculation about Mouni’s next project began after she posted a striking picture from a make-up room on social media. She has now confirmed the buzz, posting a photo with Bhandarkar and a film clapboard, captioned: “Day 1 on this new film I’m truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar. Thrilled for the journey ahead.”

The Wives brings together an ensemble cast which includes Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Arjan Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rahul Bhat and Freddy Daruwala. Known for his gritty realism, Bhandarkar turns his lens this time to the lives of Bollywood wives — peeling back the layers behind the glamour, red carpets and social media perfection.

Following his acclaimed films such as Fashion and Heroine, Madhur Bhandarkar continues his exploration of complex, often underrepresented narratives with unflinching honesty.