Mouni Roy loves Kathakali dance form

Zee TV is back with a new season of the reality show DID L’il Masters. In a recent episode, we saw ace Bollywood choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terrance Lewis gracing the show alongside the judges. While all the phenomenal performances by the talented participants impressed the judges as well as the special guests during the shoot, it was Geeta’s challenge to Aarav to perform on a Kathakali song that won Mouni Roy’s heart.
Mouni revealed, “Firstly, I would like to thank Geeta for giving Aarav this challenge. I feel it is very important for us to show the audience our classical dance forms as well. Our culture is very beautiful, and Kathakali is a dance form that includes storytelling and expressing our emotions through the eyes. I feel Aarav did full justice to this dance form today on DID L’il Masters. I must add that Kathakali is an art form of the
Malayalam-speaking, south-western region of Kerala and it is very close to my heart as a person from Kerala (referring to her husband, Suraj Nambiar) is also very close.”
