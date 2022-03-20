Mouni Roy sets temperature soaring in these bikini shots… guess who is she holidaying with; no, it's not Suraj

Tribune Web Desk

Mouni Roy often gets notices for her sartorial choices and when it comes to vacations, the Naagin actress knows how to slay it. In her latest Instagram posts, Mouni treats her fans with some happening pictures with her friends. The girl gang is clearing enjoying their beach time. The actress on Saturday also shared a boomerang video of herself where she can be seen lying by the pool dressed in a grey-coloured bikini.

She also posed with her friends and gave us glimpses from her beach vacay.

There’s a picture where Mouni has donned a large hat and she calls it, “Belle of the ball.” She added hashtag FootLooseAndFancyFree to the caption.

The latest from her travel diary are these photos in green dress where is posing by the beach.

Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar also shared pictures from their first Holi after marriage. Dressed in white, they shared photos smearing colours on each other’s face.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in a private ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was attended by celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others.

