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Home / Entertainment / Moushmi Chatterjee's producer husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies

Moushmi Chatterjee's producer husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies

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PTI
 Mumbai, Updated At : 02:19 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Veteran producer Jayanta Mukherjee, who was married to actor Moushmi Chatterjee, has passed away following age-related illness.

He was in his late 70s.

"He passed away last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar," BN Tiwari, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President, told PTI.

The son of renowned music composer Hemant Kumar, Mukherjee was associated with the film industry as a producer. His credits include "Mazaaq" (1975), "Do Ladke Dono Kadke" (1979), and the television series "Talaash" (1992), all of which featured Chatterjee.

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He also worked in the music department of acclaimed filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Biwi Aur Makan" (1966).

He is survived by his wife Moushumi and two children.

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