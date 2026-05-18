Move over lehengas, drape skirts are having their moment

For the longest time, lehengas have dominated festive and occasion wear — dramatic, dependable and deeply rooted in Indian fashion culture. But lately, a quieter silhouette has been slipping into celebrity wardrobes and stealing the spotlight: the drape skirt.

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Fluid, sculpted and far less predictable, drape skirts are becoming the go-to choice for actors, who want the elegance of traditional wear without the heaviness of a full lehenga. Somewhere between a saree and a skirt, the silhouette brings movement, structure and a distinctly modern edge. And unlike conventional occasion wear, it feels easier, sharper, and infinitely more versatile.

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Leading the shift is Parvathy Thiruvothu, whose fashion choices rarely follow trend cycles. In one of her standout recent looks, she paired a dramatic draped skirt with an embellished blouse — proving the silhouette can feel powerful without looking overly styled. The asymmetry, layered draping and softer tailoring brought in the kind of effortless drama that lehengas often try too hard to achieve.

Then there’s Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who are embracing the silhouette in a more Gen-Z way — pairing drape skirts with structured blouses, experimental cuts, and lighter fabrics that feel made for cocktail nights and destination weddings rather than traditional ceremonies. The appeal lies in how unfussy the silhouette feels. It photographs well, moves easily, and doesn’t carry the visual weight of heavily embroidered lehengas.

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Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, continues to blur the line between classic Indian glamour and contemporary styling. Her take on the drape skirt leans more sensual — body-skimming silhouettes, sculpted drapes, and statement blouses that echo old-school Bollywood styling while still feeling current.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been gravitating toward draped silhouettes that balance ease with understated glamour. Whether styled with contemporary corset blouses or minimal jewellery, her take on the trend feels sleek, wearable, and perfectly in sync with the growing shift toward lighter Indian occasion wear.

And if anyone has mastered elevated Indian fusion dressing, it’s Sonam Kapoor. Long before drape skirts became trend-cycle staples, Sonam was experimenting with layered silhouettes, unconventional drapes, and couture-style Indian separates. On her, the drape skirt feels less trend-driven and more like a natural.