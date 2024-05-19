 Move over Love Aaj Kal… Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is offering us a futuristic love story, Love Insurance Corporation, where City Beautiful occupies a prominent place : The Tribune India

Move over Love Aaj Kal… Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is offering us a futuristic love story, Love Insurance Corporation, where City Beautiful occupies a prominent place

Gurnaaz

Vignesh Shivan, the acclaimed filmmaker behind hits like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, is now gearing up for his next venture. Excited to share his vision for this upcoming project, he delves into the intricacies of his new film and the journey it has taken him on.

I believe in making entertaining movies. I want to create visuals that are not seen before. I just want to stick to my originality.

Titled Love Insurance Corporation, Shivan reveals that it’s set in the future, a concept that has been brewing in his mind for years. “The working title of the movie is Love Insurance Corporation. It’s a futuristic love story,” he explains. “Half the shooting is already done, and now we have a portion wherein we need to shoot in a very green and clean place, and nothing matches Chandigarh in these two aspects. It’s a beautiful location, and there are some never-seen-before spots that can add value to the movie, like the Rock Garden, it’s just so apt for our theme.” Set in Chennai, viewers are going to witness the city of a future time, even though Love Insurance Corporation has been shot in various parts of the world.

The futuristic theme of the film has led the crew to various destinations, including Singapore and Malaysia. Shivan notes, “There’s a lot of steel looks, like skyscrapers and all, for which we have already shot in Singapore, Malaysia, Chennai, and Coimbatore. If on one hand we are showing those high-rises, another part of the movie focuses on the very green and organic side of the world for which we are shooting in Chandigarh. After this, we will shoot in Gurugram, Delhi, and the last leg would be the songs that we will shoot in Japan.”

Making a movie of this scale comes with its challenges. Shivan shares the hurdles he faced, saying, “I have wanted to make this movie for the past five years or so. I’ve been trying to make it since 2018, but then in 2019 Covid happened, so I couldn’t continue with it as the movie required a lot of travelling. Now happens to be the right time. It’s very tough to make a futuristic movie as it is difficult to find places that look futuristic. And, I don’t have the budget to erect sets in Chennai or wherever comfortable, so I have to search for real locations that match the storyline and are ahead of time.”

Despite the obstacles, the project holds a special place in Shivan’s heart. “Yes, it is,” he confirms. “I like to write different, unique scripts. This one took five and a half years. I started writing it back in 2017.”

Chandigarh, the current shooting location, has captivated Shivan with its charm. “I love the vibe of the city,” he shares. “It is very calm, composed, clean, and that’s why it is called the City Beautiful. Even the people here are friendly and welcoming. The food is amazing.”

Shivan also reflects on the evolving landscape of the film industry, especially regarding the integration of talents from different regions. “We have always wanted that,” he says about bridging gaps between the North and South. The deciding factor according to him is good content and its reception by the audience from all parts of the world. “We have no barriers. Immaterial of the language or ethnicity, when people start to consume and appreciate art as it is, it is a welcome change. From widening the market to generating more opportunities for all the talents, we are progressing into the best of times.”

As for casting, Shivan emphasises inclusivity and talent over regional considerations. “Yes, we don’t have any parameters, there is no restriction,” he states. “Anyone who is talented, anyone who fits the role can be in front of our cameras.”

Away from the glitz of filmmaking, Shivan finds solace and joy in fatherhood. “It feels good,” he expresses. “This is the best part of my life. But with the kind of high-pressure jobs that we have selected in our lives, it’s always about managing time with work and for my kids.”

And when it comes to dividing parental duties with his wife Nayanthara, a superstar of South Indian cinema, he says, “She is also a supermom. She does 99 per cent of everything, and I am able to do just 1 per cent in comparison to her. I don’t know how she manages to do everything, but she is an exceptional mother in my eyes.”

