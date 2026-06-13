Move over nudes! Bollywood actresses are making red lips the ultimate power move

Red lips never goes out of style - whether sporting a western wardrobe or an ethnic wardrobe. While the world continues to opt for the pastel and nude palette, Bollywood actresses are channelling class by wearing red lips. Take a look:

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Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone paints the town red in a solid ensemble and opts for dusky, bronze makeup. Known for serving fashion statements like a routine, the diva does it again by sporting red lips - turning her overall appearance iconic.

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Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is a diva and she knows it! The actress keeps her look contemporary and sports glamorous makeup with flushed cheeks and red hot lips - absolutely Priyanka-coded.

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Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday brings a royal touch to her fashion wardrobe by donning a black ensemble, styling her hair in a loose bun and finishing her look with red lips - offering a standout contrast to her outfit.

Alaya F: Alaya F brings a mix of contemporary and class by donning a red crop top and fires up her makeup game by sporting red hot lips, winged eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt opts for a rich and cleaner look by donning a floral red gown and elevating her appearance with straight hair and bold red lips - a complete standout for the entire ensemble!

Take cues from these actresses to bring the main-character energy with bold red lips!