With an increase in OTT platforms, more opportunities have emerged for talented actors. One such talent, actress Apoorva Arora has carved a niche for herself by playing a wide array of characters in shows such as Teenage, Turning Point, College Romance and Dude. She has worked in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada movies.

This year has been extremely fulfilling for Apoorva as her web shows College Romance season 3 and Dude season 2 are doing extremely well. The year ends on a good note for Apoorva as she will be seen in new project of a popular director. It’s also for an OTT platform.