Sandra Bullock was photographed for the first time since the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, this August. The Blind Side actress was spotted walking alongside her daughter, Laila, and her bodyguard in Los Angeles.
The mother-daughter duo appeared to be calm and held hands throughout the outing. At one point, Bullock stopped to chat with Laila before bending down and giving her a kiss on the cheek. Bullock, 59, has not been publicly spotted since her longtime partner Bryan Randall died following a secret three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.
