MP cops to get leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files'

PTI

Bhopal, March 14

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the recently-released film "The Kashmir Files".

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax in the state.

On Monday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that “the Madhya Pradesh policemen will be given leave to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and instructions for the same have been issued to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena".

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM Chouhan had said the film is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by the Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people; hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.