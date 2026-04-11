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Home / Entertainment / Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram sees the powerful entry of Khaled Siddiqui

Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram sees the powerful entry of Khaled Siddiqui

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:27 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Khaled Siddiqui enters as Karan Kulkarni in Star Plus’ show Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram, the antagonist, a character set to shake things up and disrupt Shalini’s life.

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Karan is set to turn Shalini’s life upside down and his presence is set to bring an air of mystery and looming danger, hinting at consequences far beyond her imagination.

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Khaled spoke about his role as Karan Kulkarni and said, “I am playing Karan Kulkarni, Kabir’s father, and Karan loves his son a lot and can go to any extent for him, so that’s the reason he has crossed hairs with the Deshmukh family, he has negative traits and is completely governed by pitramoh”.

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Khaled spoke about working with the cast of Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram. “It’s a lovely cast, all are very supportive and very welcoming, it’s a great pleasure to be a part of the team,” he said.

Khaled also spoke about working with Star Plus, “I feel I am an in-house actor of Star Plus, as mostly all the shows I have ever done in my life are for Star Plus. It’s always a pleasure to team up again, it’s like my home ground.”

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