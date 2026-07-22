Mr Beast marries Thea Booysen. All about Mrs Beast

Thea Donaldson, formerly Thea Booysen, married YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, in a private ceremony on Necker Island in July 2026.

Advertisement

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator who uses the name "TheaBeasty" on YouTube and Twitch. She began her streaming journey in 2016, sharing gaming content centred around games like The Witcher 3 and Gwent. Over the years, she expanded her presence beyond streaming, establishing herself as an esports commentator and gaming personality with a distinct following of her own, well before her marriage to MrBeast.

Advertisement

Thea Booysen studied law and psychology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa before earning a master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Beyond her online work, she made her debut as an author, publishing a book The Marked Children in 2022, that added another dimension to her public profile.

Advertisement

Booysen and Donaldson first met in 2022 during his trip to South Africa, her home country. What followed was a largely long-distance relationship as the two built their connection across continents before she eventually relocated. Donaldson proposed on Christmas Day 2024 with a solitaire diamond ring estimated to be worth upward of $250,000, as per Keyzer Jewellery, in a moment surrounded by both their families.

Following the wedding, Booysen officially changed her name from Thea Booysen to Thea Donaldson, a shift she also reflected across her social media presence. The ceremony itself was attended by roughly 70 close friends and family after a week-long celebration. For the vows, groom donned a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, while the bride wore a custom mermaid-cut gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture.