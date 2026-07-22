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Home / Entertainment / Mr Beast marries Thea Booysen. All about Mrs Beast

Mr Beast marries Thea Booysen. All about Mrs Beast

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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MrBeast and Thea Booysen
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Thea Donaldson, formerly Thea Booysen, married YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, in a private ceremony on Necker Island in July 2026.

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Thea Booysen is a South African content creator who uses the name "TheaBeasty" on YouTube and Twitch. She began her streaming journey in 2016, sharing gaming content centred around games like The Witcher 3 and Gwent. Over the years, she expanded her presence beyond streaming, establishing herself as an esports commentator and gaming personality with a distinct following of her own, well before her marriage to MrBeast.

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Thea Booysen studied law and psychology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa before earning a master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Beyond her online work, she made her debut as an author, publishing a book The Marked Children in 2022, that added another dimension to her public profile.

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Booysen and Donaldson first met in 2022 during his trip to South Africa, her home country. What followed was a largely long-distance relationship as the two built their connection across continents before she eventually relocated. Donaldson proposed on Christmas Day 2024 with a solitaire diamond ring estimated to be worth upward of $250,000, as per Keyzer Jewellery, in a moment surrounded by both their families.

Following the wedding, Booysen officially changed her name from Thea Booysen to Thea Donaldson, a shift she also reflected across her social media presence. The ceremony itself was attended by roughly 70 close friends and family after a week-long celebration. For the vows, groom donned a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, while the bride wore a custom mermaid-cut gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

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