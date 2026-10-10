Mr Faisu ties the knot in Madinah, shares nikah pictures

Mr Faisu has finally got married. Reports of his wedding had been circulating for weeks, but the social media star, born Faisal Shaikh, has finally confirmed the news himself by sharing a set of photos from Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

"'And We created you in pairs' (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words," he wrote, alongside a request for well-wishes: "Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen."

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Shaikh left his wife's name out of the post entirely. Wedding photographer Daniyal Chaudhry filled in that gap, captioning his own upload "Faisal & Tanya." That lines up with an earlier leaked wedding card, spotted in a vlog by Yuvika Choudhary, which carried the same pairing.

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This wasn't a sudden decision. Shaikh had already flagged the timeline back in an appearance on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, correcting speculation about a July wedding while confirming 2026 regardless. "Not in July, but yes, I'm definitely getting married this year. Hundred percent. Whatever happens," he said at the time.

A bigger celebration is still to come, with a reception reportedly set for Mumbai on October 19.

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Shaikh's career traces back to short-form videos under the TikTok-era group Team 07, a start that later carried him into television, including stints on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12," a finals run on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, runner-up honours on The 50, and an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.