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Home / Entertainment / Mr Faisu ties the knot in Madinah, shares nikah pictures

Mr Faisu ties the knot in Madinah, shares nikah pictures

He confirmed the wedding months ago, just kept the name a secret

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:49 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Mr Faisu has finally got married. Reports of his wedding had been circulating for weeks, but the social media star, born Faisal Shaikh, has finally confirmed the news himself by sharing a set of photos from Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

"'And We created you in pairs' (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words," he wrote, alongside a request for well-wishes: "Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen."

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Shaikh left his wife's name out of the post entirely. Wedding photographer Daniyal Chaudhry filled in that gap, captioning his own upload "Faisal & Tanya." That lines up with an earlier leaked wedding card, spotted in a vlog by Yuvika Choudhary, which carried the same pairing.

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This wasn't a sudden decision. Shaikh had already flagged the timeline back in an appearance on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, correcting speculation about a July wedding while confirming 2026 regardless. "Not in July, but yes, I'm definitely getting married this year. Hundred percent. Whatever happens," he said at the time.

A bigger celebration is still to come, with a reception reportedly set for Mumbai on October 19.

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Shaikh's career traces back to short-form videos under the TikTok-era group Team 07, a start that later carried him into television, including stints on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12," a finals run on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, runner-up honours on The 50, and an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.

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