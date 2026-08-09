Mrunal Thakur shuts down Yashasvi Jaiswal dating rumours

Actress Mrunal Thakur has hit back at speculation linking her romantically to cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a video of the two leaving the same cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai went viral and sent social media into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Reacting to a post that questioned whether the 34-year-old actress was dating the 24-year-old cricketer, Mrunal was direct. "Bro relax. Show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?" she wrote in the comments, questioning how educated people could take such speculation seriously.

Advertisement

She did not stop there. "Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge," she added, urging page owners to focus on real issues rather than unverified gossip.

Advertisement

Her fans rallied behind her, with several pointing out that two people being spotted at the same restaurant on the same day hardly constitutes proof of a relationship.

This is not the first time Mrunal has had to address dating speculation. Earlier this year, reports claimed she was set to marry actor Dhanush on February 14 — rumours both denied.

Advertisement

Mrunal was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde and will next appear in Pooja Meri Jaan opposite Huma Qureshi on ZEE5.