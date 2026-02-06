DT
Home / Entertainment / Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi on their roles in Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer

Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi on their roles in Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Mrunal Thakur, left, and Siddhant Chaturvedi pose for photographs during promotions of their upcoming film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
The trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'isq-bhari' love story Do Deewane Seher Mein is finally out, taking audiences into a modern tale filled with confusion, experiences, and a quiet transformation.

The trailer opens with Siddhant and Mrunal's characters, Shashank and Roshni, leading separate lives while navigating personal struggles with work, family pressure, and self-doubt. Things take a different turn after the characters meet, as they learn to understand one another throughout the journey.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Mrunal became emotional as she opened up about her character, noting similarities with Roshni's experiences.

"When I used to change schools all the time, there were some insecurities. I used to feel under-confident. Up until now...till the release of my film Son of Sardaar 2, I used to feel that way. I realised it took me a lot of time to accept that yes, I am beautiful the way I am. And I'm just so proud of myself with the way I am," Mrunal said.

Addressing the constant pressure to meet beauty standards, Mrunal added, "There was so much noise around, everyone thought, look perfect, do this body, do that, look like this, manicure, pedicure, pretend, just cross your legs. No, man. I'm just perfectly imperfect and I love that."

Siddhant Chaturvedi also spoke about relating to the character as he continued, "This is very personal thing for me. I have myself struggled with the pronunciation, and thus I could relate a lot with the character." Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present Do Deewane Seher Mein.

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20.

