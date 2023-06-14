Mrunal Thakur to begin shooting for her next project with Vijay Deverakonda

ANI

Mumbai, June 14

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to start working with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film. Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay. The actor shared a picture with Vijay and expressed her excitement for her new project.

The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal shared a picture with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The first step in a very exciting journey...It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can’t wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy”

On the work front, Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days got the lead role in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. Later, she signed the most popular show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also appeared as a contestant on ‘ ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film ‘Love Sonia’. In 2022, she became part of ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Sita Ramam’.

