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Home / Entertainment / Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action over AI-generated deepfake content

Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action over AI-generated deepfake content

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ANI
Updated At : 07:09 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Mrunal Thakur
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Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong public warning against the creation and circulation of AI-generated deepfake content using her identity, describing the practice as "illegal and unacceptable" and cautioning that any further misuse will invite legal action.

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On Tuesday, the actor addressed the growing concern over artificial intelligence being used to manipulate the identities of public figures.

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In a firmly-worded statement shared on her Instagram Story, Mrunal made it clear that she would not tolerate the unauthorised use of her likeness through AI-generated content.

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"Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action," she wrote.

The actor's statement comes amid rising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly through deepfakes and other forms of digitally altered content that use a person's identity without consent.

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The issue has increasingly affected celebrities, many of whom have sought legal remedies to protect their image, voice and personality rights.

Mrunal is among several Indian actors who have spoken out against AI-driven identity misuse.

In recent times, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and others have approached courts over the unauthorised use of their images and voices as concerns around AI-enabled identity theft continue to grow.

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