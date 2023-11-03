Mrunal Thakur's wedding whirlwind: Blessings, buzz, and belly laughs

Chandigarh, November 3
Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her notable roles in 'Super 30,' 'Batla House,' 'Ghost Stories,' and 'Sita Ramam,' recently found herself at the center of a whirlwind of events that sparked both intrigue and humour. Her name was trending and that too about getting married to a Telegu boy.
The story begins with a moment at an award show where Mrunal was about to receive the Best Female Actor award for her stellar performance in 'Sita Ramam.' The twist came when Telugu producer Allu Aravind, renowned for his charismatic blessings, took the stage. In a light-hearted gesture, he playfully blessed Mrunal, expressing his hope that she'd find a husband soon and even suggesting she should consider settling down in Hyderabad after marriage. This endearing blessing set the rumor mill spinning, linking the actress to a yet-unnamed Telugu star.
Amidst the ensuing buzz and speculation, Mrunal's representative was quick to clarify that marriage wasn't currently on the actress's agenda. These reports were labeled as unsubstantiated, with Mrunal emphasizing her sole focus on her work.
The story took a humorous turn when Mrunal herself addressed the wedding rumors. In a lighthearted video shared on her Instagram stories, she began by playfully apologizing to those who had been frantically reaching out to her – stylists, designers, friends, and family – upon hearing the news of her impending marriage to a Telugu mystery man. With a laugh, she expressed her curiosity about who this mysterious groom might be. In the video she said, "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past 1 hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. Umm, I also want to know who this boy is at first place."
Her laughter was infectious as she playfully dismissed the speculation.
With a light-hearted tone, she concluded the video by jokingly stating, "It's so funny I can't even express how funny this rumor is. But having said that, I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi, ladka aap hi dhund dena bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bata dena (I will get married soon, just find me a guy. Send me the location, venue, everything)."
While the wedding rumors added a touch of humor and amusement, Mrunal Thakur remains dedicated to her work. She has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Pooja Meri Jaan,' 'Aankh Micholi,' 'Pippa,' and a project titled 'Hi Nana' with superstar Nani.
