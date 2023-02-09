MS Dhoni is happy to learn something new, this time it's driving a tractor; here's the intense video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has learnt to drive a tractor and his fans are quite happy about it. The former caption shared a video of himself driving a tractor in his fields in his hometown Ranchi. The video has over 3.3 million views and 70,000 comments in less than a day.

It's almost after two years that Mahi has shared something on social media. This comeback post by him has two more things that can't go unnoticed. The former captain enjoys learning something new and this new task isn't an easy one.

He wrote in the caption: "Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

It was about three years back when Dhoni bought the Mahindra Swaraj tractor for Rs 8 lakh. This purchase was appreciated by businessman Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, who then took to Twitter to praise his choice and said that it was the "right decision."

This isn't the first time that Dhoni has given a glimpse of his farm. In the past too, Dhoni has shown his keen interest in farming and has been growing fruits and vegetables at his farm in Ranchi's Sambo area since the past three years.

The farm is spread over 55 acres, where mustard, cauliflower, cabbage, strawberries, ginger, capsicum etc. are grown. Most of the crops are grown organically. Consignments of the produce are sent to other cities along with the local markets.

Dhoni also has around 80 cows in his farmhouse, their milk is sold in the local markets. Apart from this, he also has chickens of Kadaknath breed.

Dhoni visits the farm whenever he is in the city and his wife Sakshi, along with his childhood friend Seemant Lohani, were seen with him several times. Sakshi often shares videos of the farm on social media.

With inputs from IANS

#ms dhoni