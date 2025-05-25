Mukul Dev, actor and writer of Omerta, dies at 54 after brief illness, emotional turmoil

Actor Mukul Dev, best known for his supporting roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewan and Jai Ho, has died at the age of 54. His brother, actor Rahul Dev, confirmed the news on Saturday.

“My brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully last night in New Delhi due to ailing health,” said Rahul Dev.

Dev had reportedly been unwell for over a week and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the National Capital. His close friend, actor Vindu Dara Singh, said Dev had been in low spirits following the death of their mother.

“He was unwell for eight to 10 days. He wasn’t taking care of his health and had been depressed after his mother’s demise. We were waiting for him to join us for the photo shoot of Son of Sardaar 2, but he had stopped responding to our calls,” said Singh.

A former model, Dev made his acting debut in the 1996 film Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen and Sharad Kapoor. Over the years, he built a steady career, often cast in character roles across Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu cinema.

Some of his more memorable performances were in films including Kohram, R... Rajkumar, War Chhod Na Yaar, and Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar. He also featured in Jai Ho with Salman Khan and Yamla Pagla Deewana, which starred Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

In addition to acting, Dev co-wrote Omerta (2017), a critically acclaimed biopic directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Rajkummar Rao.

Mehta paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing: “Not done Mukul mere dost… so many more stories, so much more laughter. See you on the other side my dear friend.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his sorrow, posting: “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan… until we meet again. Om Shanti.”

Actor Sonu Sood added: “RIP Mukul bhai. You will always be missed. Stay strong @rahuldevofficial bhai.”

Arshad Warsi also remembered his colleague: “I was really fond of him. He was a friend, colleague, a wonderful person with a beautiful soul… may his soul rest in peace.”

On television, Dev appeared in serials such as Gharwali Uparwali and Kumkum, among others.

Mukul Dev is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, from his marriage to ex-wife Shilpa Dev.