Mumbai in December gives us ample options to experiment with fashion. We take cue from celebs…

Keep it simple

Sumbul Touqeer

Fashion means wearing your personality with simplicity. I like to wear dresses, gowns, and even sarees. Winter in Mumbai is pleasant, unlike North Indian winter. I like to wear sarees for events.

Oversized zone

Sherleen Dutt

Fashion is like telling the world who you are without saying a word. It’s not just about clothes, it’s a way to show your style, creativity, and your feelings. Think of it as your language that everyone can understand.

As the chilly December days roll in, my favourite outfit is all about warmth and style. Big sweaters are the stars here. They can be paired with jeans or leggings. Also, I like to wear phirans and drape pashmina shawls. It’s like wearing a stylish, comfy hug during the holiday season.

Comfort factor

Yashashri Masurkar

Fashion doesn’t mean much to me. If I could, I would wear the same clothes every day. I hate the fact that we have to put so much thought into dressing-up every day. I like to dress up for special occasions though. Comfortable clothing is really in and I am happy about it. I like to wear dresses with boots in winter.

Wearing a hug

Pranitaa Pandit

Fashion to me is the art of storytelling through clothing, a way to express one’s inner narrative without words. My go-to comfort clothing this December is a customised blanket cape — a blend of warmth and freedom. It’s like wearing a hug while maintaining the liberty of movement in the chilly weather.

Stay natural

Rashmi Gupta

Mumbai in December has pleasant weather, making it ideal for both trendy and comfortable clothing. For girls, here are a few go-to comfort clothing options — denim shorts and tank tops, rompers and jumps. Here are some additional tips for choosing comfortable clothing for Mumbai in December. Opt for loose - fitting clothing that allows air circulation. Choose natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk. Layer your clothing so you can adjust to the changing temperatures.

