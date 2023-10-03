Munawar's Legacy carries on…

IANS

Singer-rapper Munawar Faruqui has announced his upcoming song by unveiling a vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single, Legacy.

The official music video for Legacy is scheduled to release on October 5 and will be available on Munawar Faruqui’s official YouTube channel. Munawar shared the poster on his social media platforms, captioning it with the words: “Laayo re legacy!”

Munawar has also appeared in a reality show. In 2022 he appeared as a contestant on actress Kangana Ranaut’s reality television show Lock Upp Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.

#Youtube