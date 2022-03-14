Munisha Khatwani’s friends celebrate in Goa

Munisha Khatwani is all set to get married to Sameer Thakur on March 25 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin from March 22 with mehendi, cocktail and engagement party. But before that, Munisha’s close friends, Shah, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vandana Sajnani, Tannaz Irani, designer Rohit K. Verma, given her a great bachelorette party in Goa. The gang had a great time with good food and music.

Munisha says, “I had a great time with my gang, all thanks to them to plan such a perfect bachelorette for me. Your life is sorted when you have the correct set of friends. My life will be different after my wedding and before that a trip with your closest pals is so refreshing. The weather was also great in Goa.