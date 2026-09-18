Musafiri to explore Mumbai: Richa Chadha unveils trailer of her first non-fiction series

The trailer of the series was unveiled recently. Musafiri will premiere on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s YouTube channel, Phull Stop, on September 25, with a new episode releasing every Friday.

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The first season will focus entirely on Mumbai and will look at the city beyond its well-known places and stories. Richa will meet local residents, historians, cultural practitioners and experts while exploring lesser-known parts of the city.

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The idea for the series came after Richa entered motherhood, which she said made her look at familiar things in a new way. Richa said, “Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again, you start questioning things you have taken for granted, looking at the familiar with a completely different sense of wonder. I found myself asking so many questions about the city I have lived in for years. Do I really know Mumbai? How much of this city do I actually know? And a question that stayed with me was, a city that has given me so much, what do I owe it in return?”

“I have always been curious about history, art, culture and people. I was a history honours student and grew up in a family where academics and curiosity were very much a part of our lives. Musafiri felt like a natural extension of that part of me. It is my attempt to travel through a city I thought I knew, but with fresh eyes,” she added. Across its eight episodes, the series will look at Mumbai through its people, places, history and culture. The show is also described as an exploration of people, places and pyaar.

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Musafiri is the second production from Richa and Ali’s Pushing Buttons Studios after Girls Will Be Girls. The latter received recognition at the Sundance Film Festival, while Richa also received the John Cassavetes Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.

With Musafiri, the production house is now moving into non-fiction content. The series will be available on Phull Stop from September 25. — ANI