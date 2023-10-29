 Music for the soul : The Tribune India

Music for the soul

Music makes everything better. These celebrities share their favourite tracks with us

Music for the soul

Monika Bhadoriya



My addiction
Anupama Solanki

Anupama Solanki

I start my day with bhajans. It gives me positivity and makes my day peaceful. I love all Shiva bhajans. Then I listen to the songs from the 90s and whenever I get time, I listen to new albums on YouTube. Music is my addiction.

Symphony of rhythm
Monika Bhadoriya

Music is the silent partner to every great performance. It fuels our emotions, connects us to our characters, and adds depth to our storytelling. As an actor, I embrace the symphony of rhythms that help me breathe life into roles. My favourite song is Neele Neele Ambar Par.

Guiding force
Simaran Kaur

Simaran Kaur

Acting is like a dance with words and emotions, and music is the rhythm that guides our steps. The melodies and harmonies we hear and feel have the power to transport us to places our characters need to go. Music is the heartbeat of the actor’s soul, influencing our timing, delivery, and emotional connection to the audience, making it an essential part of our life. My all-time favourite song is Lag Ja Gale.

A song for all moods
Khushdeep Bansal

Khushdeep Bansal

Having learnt music, I have a deep appreciation for songs of various genres and it’s hard to pick just one favourite song. I have several songs that hold personal significance for me, each tied to various experiences and emotions. But, for now I would say Ye Jeevan Hai. It sums up life beautifully, has a calming effect and an air of nostalgia.

Rejuvenating effect
Raghav Thakur

Raghav Thakur

Music is vital in our daily life. It gives a background to different moods, different moments of life. Music helps the soul to rejuvenate and to find a purpose. It brings joy and happiness to the life of a person. My favourite song is Yeh Shaam Mastani.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

4
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

5
India

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

6
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

7
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

8
Diaspora

Indian national sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping university student in Singapore

9
India

'Dubai didi...': Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

10
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Student hangs self to death at PG room

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Saras Mela receives massive footfall