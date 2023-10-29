Music for the soul

My addiction

Anupama Solanki

I start my day with bhajans. It gives me positivity and makes my day peaceful. I love all Shiva bhajans. Then I listen to the songs from the 90s and whenever I get time, I listen to new albums on YouTube. Music is my addiction.

Symphony of rhythm

Monika Bhadoriya

Music is the silent partner to every great performance. It fuels our emotions, connects us to our characters, and adds depth to our storytelling. As an actor, I embrace the symphony of rhythms that help me breathe life into roles. My favourite song is Neele Neele Ambar Par.

Guiding force

Simaran Kaur

Acting is like a dance with words and emotions, and music is the rhythm that guides our steps. The melodies and harmonies we hear and feel have the power to transport us to places our characters need to go. Music is the heartbeat of the actor’s soul, influencing our timing, delivery, and emotional connection to the audience, making it an essential part of our life. My all-time favourite song is Lag Ja Gale.

A song for all moods

Khushdeep Bansal

Having learnt music, I have a deep appreciation for songs of various genres and it’s hard to pick just one favourite song. I have several songs that hold personal significance for me, each tied to various experiences and emotions. But, for now I would say Ye Jeevan Hai. It sums up life beautifully, has a calming effect and an air of nostalgia.

Rejuvenating effect

Raghav Thakur

Music is vital in our daily life. It gives a background to different moods, different moments of life. Music helps the soul to rejuvenate and to find a purpose. It brings joy and happiness to the life of a person. My favourite song is Yeh Shaam Mastani.