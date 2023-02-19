Music to the ear

CII Chandigarh will host Elsewhere Foundation’s second presentation, Rang Hori, wherein noted singer Shubha Mudgal, will perform today from 6:30 pm onwards. Earlier in November, 2022, the co-founders of Elsewhere foundation, Sukant Deepak and Nagina Bains, presented Mahmood Farooqui’s multi-layered dastangoi -Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharat’-at the Rock Garden.
Says Nagina Bains, says, “Our effort is to bring the best from across the country to the region and make the art space here more vibrant. The first presentation received an overwhelming response, and I am sure Shubha Mudgal’s Rang Hori will enthral music lovers too.”
Shubha Mudgal has been trained by some of the finest musicians in India, including Pandit Ramashreya Jha “Ramrang”, Pandit Vinaya Chandra Maudgalya and Pandit Vasant Thakar. The musician has also won recognition as a composer.
