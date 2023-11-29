Music to the ear

IANS

Legendary musicians Elton John and Paul McCartney will both star in a sequel to the hugely popular film This Is Spinal Tap. The original ‘rockumentary’ about fake band Spinal Tap, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, is set to have a follow up film.

Paul McCartney

Rob Reiner, who directed the original 1984 movie, confirmed cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will be returning as well as being joined by music icons Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap was originally to be released in March 2024 to coincide with the original film’s 40th anniversary. However, with filming set to begin in February next year, a release date hasn’t been confirmed.