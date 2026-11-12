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Home / Entertainment / Musician Anirudh Ravichander weds Kavya Maran in dreamy ceremony in Greece

Musician Anirudh Ravichander weds Kavya Maran in dreamy ceremony in Greece

Several renowned personalities attended the wedding, including superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander along with his wife and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and executive Kavya Maran pose for a photograph during their wedding ceremony, in Greece. (@anirudhofficial/X via PTI)
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Popular music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander has tied the knot with Kavya Kalanithi Maran, CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran, in an intimate ceremony in Greece.

Anirudh shared photos from the wedding on Wednesday evening and captioned them, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11."

For the wedding, Anirudh opted for a beige lungi, shirt and an embellished blazer for the occasion. Kavya wore a pastel lehenga.

Several renowned personalities attended the wedding, including superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.

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The two families will host a wedding reception on November 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among those invited.

Considered one of the highest-paid music composers in the country currently, Anirudh shot to fame in 2012 when composed the popular Tamil song "Why This Kolaveri Di" for Dhanush-starrer "3". Since then, he composed music for films such as "Kaththi", "Vedalam", "Master", "Beast" and "Vikram".

He also worked as a composer for Rajinikanth's "Petta", "Darbar", "Jailer", "Vettaiyan", "Coolie" and most recently "Jailer 2".

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Anirudh made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and also composed a song for the superstar's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

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