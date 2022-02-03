MX original series Raktanchal 2 is set to premiere on February 11. Inspired by true events of the early 90s, when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change, Raktanchal 2 is a nine-episode political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists—Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer) and Saraswati Devi (Mahie Gill). Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it also stars Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Says Mahie Gill, “Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male- dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realised what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics.”

Adds Nikitin Dheer, “Playing Waseem has been difficult. This character is very complex and has multiple emotions running high at each turn, which is what compelled me to take this role. From learning dialects of UP to dressing as a politician, I have given it my best shot.”