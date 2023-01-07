MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring mini-series A Spin Around Dubai

MX Player caters to its audiences’ diverse needs with engaging content across genres and formats. It has now announced its association with Dubai Economy & Tourism for an adventure-packed three episodic mini-series A Spin Around Dubai.

Starring siblings Jamie and Jesse Lever, the series premiered on Thursday. From witnessing a desert sunrise in a hot air balloon to a fountain show with a magnificent view of the Burj Khalifa, to experiencing the edge walk on the 53rd floor of the Sky Views Observatory, it will take the audiences through some of Dubai’s finest locations.

Jamie Lever said, “This is our first series together and we are extremely excited to see how the audiences react. We hope we have managed to create excitement and showcase the true connection with Dubai, its people, and its culture. This series taught me that sometimes, the best experiences are those which are unplanned and I think both Jesse and I can’t wait to come back to Dubai for more such adventures.”