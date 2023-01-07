MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring mini-series A Spin Around Dubai

MX Player caters to its audiences’ diverse needs with engaging content across genres and formats. It has now announced its association with Dubai Economy & Tourism for an adventure-packed three episodic mini-series A Spin Around Dubai.
Starring siblings Jamie and Jesse Lever, the series premiered on Thursday. From witnessing a desert sunrise in a hot air balloon to a fountain show with a magnificent view of the Burj Khalifa, to experiencing the edge walk on the 53rd floor of the Sky Views Observatory, it will take the audiences through some of Dubai’s finest locations.
Jamie Lever said, “This is our first series together and we are extremely excited to see how the audiences react. We hope we have managed to create excitement and showcase the true connection with Dubai, its people, and its culture. This series taught me that sometimes, the best experiences are those which are unplanned and I think both Jesse and I can’t wait to come back to Dubai for more such adventures.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...