My biggest lesson is to stay true to myself, says Aanchal Khurana

Aanchal Khurana is known for her work in projects such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Meri Saasu Maa, Santoshi Maa, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Aahat, C.I.D., Savdhaan India, Crashh, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and most recently in Tu Juliet Jatt Di. She talks about her journey…

Advertisement

You won Roadies Season 8 in 2011. Did you ever imagine your life would change after that?

Advertisement

No, never. I started my career in 2011 completely by chance. I randomly walked into the Roadies audition and participated in the group discussions. I had never planned to become an actor or enter the entertainment industry, but winning Roadies Season 8 changed my life completely. That was the moment I realised how rewarding this industry could be. My only dream was to earn money honestly and become successful. I wanted to build a life where I could be rich, independent and famous through hard work.

Advertisement

If acting had not happened, what profession would you have chosen?

If I wasn’t an actor, I think I would have become a fashion designer or an interior designer. I genuinely enjoy designing and decorating things.

Advertisement

You are known for being outspoken and straightforward. Has that ever created problems for you?

Yes, controversies have happened in the past and they still happen whenever I speak openly. But I don’t filter myself. I never speak to impress others or flatter anyone. I simply say what I feel is right. I don’t care about public judgment because the only opinions that truly matter to me are my family’s, and they are proud of me. I’m proud of myself too because I choose to stay real in a world where most people hide behind filters.

How different was the reality show space back when you won Roadies compared to today?

When I won Roadies in 2011, social media was not such a huge thing. Today, even contestants become stars overnight because of Instagram and other platforms. Back then, we didn’t have that advantage. Sometimes, I do feel bad because if social media had existed the way it does today, I would probably have had millions of followers by now.

What do you enjoy more — acting or reality shows?

I love reality shows because they allow me to be myself. Acting is wonderful and I enjoy it, but reality television gives people a chance to see the real Aanchal Khurana without scripts or pretense.

Do you think authenticity still works in today’s social media-driven world?

Absolutely. In fact, authenticity is the reason people connect with me even today. On Instagram, I receive a lot of love because I speak honestly and don’t pretend to be someone else. People are tired of fake perfection. They appreciate honesty and real emotions.

Looking back, what has been the biggest lesson from your journey so far?

My biggest lesson is to stay true to myself no matter what people say. Success may take time, but authenticity always creates a deeper connection with people.

You have worked in many successful television projects. How do you look at your journey today?

I feel grateful and proud when I look back. From Roadies to television shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Santoshi Maa, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and many others, every project has taught me something valuable. I know there’s still a long way to go, but I’m happy that I’ve built my career with honesty, hard work, and confidence in myself.