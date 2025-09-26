My family is my strength: Akshay Nalawade

Akshay Nalawade shares his take on his acting journey. He is seen playing Garud Dev in Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav and in Kakbhushundi Ramayan.

Do you take criticism to heart or ignore it?

I never ignore critics because they offer perspectives that we, as artistes, might overlook. Constructive criticism helps me improve. However, when it comes to social media trolling, I don’t pay much attention. Often, it comes from a place of hate, envy, or anonymity, and I don’t give such negativity the power to affect me.

With such a hectic schedule, how do you maintain self-care?

Skincare is a priority — I take good care of my skin. I never skip my workouts, chanting, or spending time with my family. These practices are part of my daily routine, and I make sure I don’t compromise on them.

How do you balance personal and professional life?

I maintain a strict boundary — once I leave the set, I’m fully present with my family. I don’t bring work conversations home. It’s my responsibility to maintain a happy environment at home, and that’s just as important as any job.

How has fame shaped your journey?

Fame has taught me to stay grounded. It’s fragile and can fall apart at any moment. So I make it a point to remain humble and always respect my fans — that’s something I truly live by.

How do you deal with tough times or self-doubt?

During tough times, I turn to chanting and meditation to keep my mind calm. I’ve also learned there’s a thin line between thinking and overthinking. I avoid crossing that line because overthinking can consume me. My faith in God helps me stay grounded.

What role does your family play in your journey?

My family is my biggest support system — and my first critics! Whether my performance is good or bad, they always give me honest feedback. Their constant involvement keeps me on my toes and motivates me to grow.