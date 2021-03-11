‘My fans, my army’, says Shehnaaz Gill as she leaves Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend's birthday bash

Chandigarh, May 21
Shehnaaz Gill shares a great bond with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Last night, the Panjabi actress was seen celebrating Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani birthday.
Among the small gathering, Shehnaaz Gill was one of the attendees and as always stole the show.
Giorgia was dressed in a long black dress with a high slit. Her friendship between Shehnaaz and was the main highlight of the party.
Shehnaaz lovingly gave Giorgia a bite of birthday cake, while cameras all around clicked their video. She even dabs the cream stuck on Giorgia face, before giving her a kiss on the cheek. She was also seen chatting with Arbaaz Khan.
Giorgia and Shehnaaz shared a hearty laugh as they were leaving the venue. When paps asked the Shehnaaz to say something for her fans, she replied, “My fans, my army.”
