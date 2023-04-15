My Haryanvi roots helped me get the dialect right for Virodh, says Pritha Bakshi

Pritha Bakshi’s portrayal of Kajri on MX Player’s Virodh has garnered praise. However, few people know that the secret to her performance lies in her Haryanvi roots. As a native of the region, Pritha had an innate understanding of the local language and culture, which she incorporated into her character. As a young sportswoman whose life is shattered by illegal sand mining in western Uttar Pradesh, Kajri’s character demanded a nuanced performance.

She said, “I was born and raised in Mumbai, a very urban setting. Coming from a supportive family, I haven’t faced the same challenges and difficulties in my life that Kajri has, and, thus, couldn’t directly relate to her experiences. However, as an actor, it’s exciting to explore and portray characters that are challenging.”

Directed and created by Rahul Dahiya, the seven-episode series also stars Ashish Nehra, Manoj Rathi, Jaspal Kaur, Deepak Kapoor, among others.