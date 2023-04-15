My Haryanvi roots helped me get the dialect right for Virodh, says Pritha Bakshi

Pritha Bakshi’s portrayal of Kajri on MX Player’s Virodh has garnered praise. However, few people know that the secret to her performance lies in her Haryanvi roots. As a native of the region, Pritha had an innate understanding of the local language and culture, which she incorporated into her character. As a young sportswoman whose life is shattered by illegal sand mining in western Uttar Pradesh, Kajri’s character demanded a nuanced performance.
She said, “I was born and raised in Mumbai, a very urban setting. Coming from a supportive family, I haven’t faced the same challenges and difficulties in my life that Kajri has, and, thus, couldn’t directly relate to her experiences. However, as an actor, it’s exciting to explore and portray characters that are challenging.”
Directed and created by Rahul Dahiya, the seven-episode series also stars Ashish Nehra, Manoj Rathi, Jaspal Kaur, Deepak Kapoor, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...