Several members of the Indian film industry expressed concern for those affected by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Sara took to Instagram and wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all (sic).”

Advertisement

In another post, she provided the emergency contact numbers to support ongoing relief operations.

Actor Sonu Sood also expressed concern over the tragedy. “Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It’s time the nation comes together — while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life,” Sonu wrote on X.

Advertisement

“What’s happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her social media post.