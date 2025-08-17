DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘My intent was never to body-shame anyone’ Mrunal Thakur issues apology

ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur finally broke her silence over an old video of her mocking Bipasha Basu that recently went viral.

In an Instagram post, Mrunal issued an apology, clarifying that she never intended to body-shame anyone.

In the throwback video, Mrunal could be heard telling her co-star Arjit Taneja, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok." The video recently resurfaced online, triggering trolls, as many netizens perceived her comments as body shaming. After facing massive backlash over the old video, Mrunal explained her side of the story, acknowledging the "silly" things she has said in the past.

"Nineteen-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," Mrunal's note read.

Earlier, Bipasha Basu shared a cryptic message, seemingly responding to Mrunal Thakur's old video.

Taking to Instagram Story, Bipasha reposted a quote that read, "Strong women lift each other up." She went on to add more in the caption, which read, "Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age- old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.

However, Bipasha did not mention Mrunal's name in her post.

