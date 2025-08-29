DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘My ode to my forever OG’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra remembers late Sridevi

‘My ode to my forever OG’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra remembers late Sridevi

She shared glimpses from her new photoshoot, which is inspired by Sridevi’s popular character Chandni
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 PM Aug 29, 2025 IST
Shilpa Shetty. File
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday shared glimpses from her new photoshoot, which is inspired by Sridevi’s popular character “Chandni”.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram handle on Friday and paid tribute to the late star. In the video, she is dressed in a yellow sari and styled in the same way as Sridevi was in the film. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

“My Ode to my forever OG Sriji. #Chandni #Chandnivibes #icon #sridevi,” the 50-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Released in 1989, “Chandni” was directed by Yash Chopra and also featured late actors Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna alongside Sridevi.

