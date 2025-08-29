‘My ode to my forever OG’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra remembers late Sridevi
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday shared glimpses from her new photoshoot, which is inspired by Sridevi’s popular character “Chandni”.
She uploaded a video on her Instagram handle on Friday and paid tribute to the late star. In the video, she is dressed in a yellow sari and styled in the same way as Sridevi was in the film. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.
“My Ode to my forever OG Sriji. #Chandni #Chandnivibes #icon #sridevi,” the 50-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
Released in 1989, “Chandni” was directed by Yash Chopra and also featured late actors Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna alongside Sridevi.
