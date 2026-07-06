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Home / Entertainment / My respect as always: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to his fans

My respect as always: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to his fans

Bachchan, who has been in the industry for over five decades, comes out of his residence every Sunday to meet his fans, who gather around his house

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan. File photo
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“It is deeply moving for me,” said Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he expressed gratitude to his fans, who gathered around his Jalsa house despite heavy rains in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor.

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Bachchan, who has been in the industry for over five decades, comes out of his residence every Sunday to meet his fans, who gather around his house. The actor has been following his Sunday ritual for years.

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The “Sholay” actor shared pictures of the meet-and-greet on his personal blog on Monday and said his fans come despite the harsh weather, be it during the rains or in winter, and wait for him. Mumbai is currently facing severe monsoon conditions.

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The pictures featured the actor wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a waistcoat, greeting his fans.

“A wave , folded palms .. a signing of autographs .. and they endure and leave .. my respect as always... They come despite the weather - rain, shine, winter .. and the same enthusiasm .. so deeply moving for me,” he wrote.

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The actor is active on social media and often shares posts for his fans, to whom he also refers as EF, which stands for Extended Family.

Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD” and “Section 84”, where he will appear alongside Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.

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