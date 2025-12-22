DT
My role in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been the toughest one yet: Kiara Advani

My role in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been the toughest one yet: Kiara Advani

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani penned a note on Monday describing her role in the upcoming film "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups", as nothing short of transformative.

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar's Dice”, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Advani, who essays the role of Nadia in the film, shared a note on her Instagram story. The 34-year-old actor said it has been the toughest role, and required months of hardwork.

"A role that demanded more from me - physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap," she wrote.

The makers also released the first look poster of the actor on Sunday. In her note, Advani said she is grateful for the response on it. "To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words," she added.

"Toxic” is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.

The Kannada movie marks Yash's first project since the release of the “KGF: Chapter 2” (2022) in the superhit franchise.

Advani's later work is "War 2", which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and featured the actor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

It was a sequel to "War", which released in 2019.

