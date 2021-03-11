My sickness is getting worse…; Justin Bieber postpones upcoming tour dates

Justin Beiber left fans surprised after he postponed his North American Justice tour, hours before it was set to begin on June 7 at Toronto’s Scotia bank Arena.

The singer released a statement on his Instagram account that read, “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.” The singer mentioned that he was rescheduling his shows based on doctor’s orders but did not mention details about his illness.

He concluded his note by saying, “To all my people, I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”

It is unclear the number of shows that Bieber was referring to when he spoke about postponing his upcoming shows. Justin was to perform in Toronto, Washington D.C. and New York City over the next week. Justin’s tour has already faced multiple delays since 2020. First, the singer had to change his dates due to the pandemic and later again after the singer tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year. He recently completed a leg of his scheduled performances in the UK and Europe in February and March.